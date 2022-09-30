The Times of India rolls out a new Durga Pujo campaign ‘Maa Aaschen. Tumi Kothaye?’

The Times of India under their campaign Phirey Esho Kolkata has launched a special edition of ‘Maa Aashcen. Tumi Kothaye?’ on Durga Puja. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India, the campaign celebrates togetherness and connection between loved ones during the festival.

Times of India has always tried to celebrate the incredibly rich socio-cultural fabric of our country, Kaustuv Chatterjee, brand director, TOI and Languages, said. “Durga Pujo is one of the largest festivals in the nation, in which people from all sections and communities participate and come together, not just Bengalis, to seek Durga Ma’s blessings. ‘Maa Aschen Tumi Kothay, Phire Esho Kolkata” is created for Durga Pujo to celebrate and reinforce this value of coming together, more so with those most precious to us. The campaign is about celebrating togetherness even if they are miles apart from family and friends because our festival teaches us to celebrate ‘life’,” he added.

‘Maa Aaschen. Tumi Kothaye’ means Maa Durga is coming home, where are you? The beauty and the spirit of the festival is best enjoyed when it can be shared with families and friends. But there are many across the globe and in other Indian cities, who are unable to make it to their home this festive season. Though they will be celebrating the festival with passion in whichever part of the world they are, floods of memories will crowd their minds.

The print campaign brings this alive by showcasing visuals of two friends connecting through a symbol of joining their hands forming a heart. The campaign video is a tale of two friends, who now live in two different cities – Mumbai and Kolkata. The film features actress Priyanka Sarkar and dancer, actress Sreenanda Shankar as friends who share their story of separation and how Durga Puja unites them.

