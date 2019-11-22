The Swiggy conundrum: How the food-tech platform waives off the ‘waiver’

This is not the first time the food aggregators such as Swiggy have been caught with a hand in the cookie jar.

Remember the feeling you have when a penalty gets waived off in the game of football? Now imagine paying a ‘waived off fee’. Feeling nice, not anymore, as very soon the bubble is burst with the company apologising for providing the waiver by mistake. In one such incident, one of the corporate firm’s CEO received a ‘cancellation fee waiver’ mail from Swiggy only for the mail to be disavowed the next day as it was a mistake made by the email marketing team’s personnel as he was on a “caffeine detox”. On November 21, 2019, the food aggregator company sent a mail to the CEO informing him how the company is waiving off his food cancellation fee as “it couldn’t bear to see [him] go hungry for that long.” The mail ended with the company urging him to start ordering again.

However, the next day, he received another mail with “Our Bad” as the subject line. True to the subject line, the new mail asked the customer to ignore the previous mail as it was an error from their side made by the email marketing team’s personnel. Making one question whether this was actually a goof-up or the company’s tactic to play on the consumer’s attraction for discounts. An email sent to Swiggy did not elicit any response till the time of publishing this story.

This is not the first time the food aggregators such as Swiggy have been caught with a hand in the cookie jar. Back in August, Zomato and Swiggy were under fire from the National Restaurants Authority of India (NRAI), a lobby representing over 5,00,000 outlets including brands such as Beer Café, Smoke House Deli and Olive Bar & Kitchen, for offering deep discount to the consumers on the back of high commission fee from the restaurants.