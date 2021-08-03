The Sleep Company ropes in Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador

The association will begin with Anil Kapoor featuring in a slew of collaterals as well as ongoing digital campaigns

The Sleep Company, on Tuesday, announced Anil Kapoor as its first-ever, official brand ambassador. With an aim to elevate the sleep experience of customers across the country, the D2C sleep solutions brand looks to amplify its national presence through a slew of digital campaigns which will be headlined by Kapoor himself, the company said in a statement.

With this association, the brand now vies for a slice of India’s mainstream market with heightened brand awareness and visibility for its SmartGRID technology. The association will begin with Anil Kapoor featuring in a slew of collaterals as well as ongoing digital campaigns. The Sleep Company will then go on to introduce the actor’s distinct brand of charisma in a nationwide campaign, releasing this month.

“If the last year and a half has taught us anything it’s that we need to take care of our physical and mental wellbeing, with sleep being critical to that self-care. It’s important for me to be able to believe in a brand first, before endorsing it and The Sleep Company is one such brand that I have full confidence in. I am excited to be associated with the brand and as a customer first, I can, without a doubt say that their patented SmartGRID mattress is truly a Eureka moment in sleep and comfort solutions,” Kapoor said.

For Priyanka Salot, founder, The Sleep Company, Kapoor’s personality and lifestyle completely resonates with the product. “Our products are targeted towards the conscious buyer, those who do not want to compromise on quality and look for something that adds value to their lives. With this association we hope to leverage his unique brand of fun, quirk and class to further amplify The Sleep Company’s unique value proposition and technology,” she added further on the association.

Read Also: Panasonic India elevates Manish Sharma as chairman

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook