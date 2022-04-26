The Sleep Company rolls out its new campaign #SleepSmartWithSmartGRID

The Sleep Company has launched its new ad campaign #SleepSmartWithSmartGRID, featuring actors Aparshakti Khurana, Jim Sarbh and Mrunal Thakur. The digital campaign features three films which have been launched across the company’s social network and other digital channels. Conceptualised by the brand’s in-house marketing team and production house Why stay Calm, the campaign aims to create awareness around smart sleep.

For Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company, everything in people’s lives has become smarter, from phones to watches to even home appliances. “So far nothing drastic or specific has been done to make our sleep smarter, an experience that is the most vital aspect of our lives. Through this campaign we wanted to introduce and create a greater awareness around the concept of smart sleep. Our first campaign #GoSmartGRIDwithAK helped us build deeper interest and penetration for us as well as our patented technology. So, with Khurana, Sarbh and Thakur in this new campaign we are looking forward to once again presenting our incredible proposition of smart sleep to audiences across the country,” she added.

In the three films, the actors are seen promoting The Sleep Company’s mattress’ and talking about the various benefits of the product. The films highlight the benefits of good sleep with its product in focus.

Founded in 2019 by Priyanka Salot and Harshil Salot, The Sleep Company aims to offer customers a sleeping experience that uses science and ergonomics. With customer-centricity at its core, the company has adopted a completely D2C business model; combining the digital marketplace (Amazon and Flipkart) with its own website. The company recently received fresh funding of Rs 13.4 crores in a pre-series A Round led by Fireside Ventures as well as participation from LogX Ventures and Varun Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth.

R

Read Also: ePayLater rolls out a brand awareness campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook