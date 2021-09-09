The Script Room wins creative mandate for Games24x7

Gaming is a very interesting category and provides a larger scope of learning.

Games24x7 has on boarded The Script Room as its creative agency partner. For Avik Das Kanungo, director – brand and marketing strategy, Games24x7, players’ experience is of utmost importance to Games24x7. “Our brand campaigns are aimed at celebrating the joy, spirit, and slice of life moments of playing skill based games. As we continue to expand our offerings in the skill gaming space and extend game playing experiences to more gaming and sports enthusiasts, we are partnering with The Script Room. The team’s approach, thinking is really simple and sharp focussed on the task,” he added.

Founded by New York University trained economists Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006, Games24x7 is one of India’s largest multi-game platforms backed by global investors including Tiger Global and The Raine Group. The company owns skill games including RummyCircle and My11Circle along with a raft of casual games. It specialises in using behavioural science, technology, and artificial intelligence to provide personalised game playing experiences. This year, Games24x7 has ventured into the $70 billion global gaming market with specific focus on the United States and will continue to grow internationally and domestically through its innovative games. “We just finished shooting a brand campaign with Indian film actor and our brand ambassador Prosenjit Chatterjee, that celebrates the high spirit of our players and brings alive the joy of playing Online Rummy on RummyCircle. We hope online skill gaming enthusiasts will love the campaign proposition,” Kanungo highlighted.

Gaming is a very interesting category and provides a larger scope of learning as rummy is a popular game and the online community is quite robust, Ayyappan Raj, founder, The Script Room, said.

Founded by Rajesh Ramaswamy and Ayyappan Raj in 2019, The Script Room has grown to be a bespoke creative agency with high profile clients and have been producing award winning commercials. With offices in Bombay and Bangalore, the agency aims to bring together advertising professionals who work hands-on in creating clutter breaking work for new age clients such as Netflix, OYO, Bumble, Vedantu, PhonePe and GreatLearning.

