The Script Room bags the creative mandate for Great Learning’s next brand campaign

The campaign is slated to break later this month

The Script Room has bagged the creative mandate for edtech platform Great Learning’s next brand campaign. The agency will be responsible for conceptualisation and execution of the upcoming TVC campaigns with brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The robust campaign is under production and will focus on Great Learning’s certificate programs and degrees, the company said in a statement. The campaign is slated to break later this month.

“We were very impressed by the creativity and passion displayed by the team at The Script Room and are confident they will help us drive awareness for our degree and certificate programs in a very engaging way. We are quite excited about the way the campaign is shaping up,” Aparna Mahesh, chief marketing officer, Great Learning said.

For Ayyappan Raj, founder, The Script Room, edtech is a very exciting space and there’s a lot of interesting work happening in the category. “We are super delighted to work with Great Learning on their new campaign with Virat Kohli. They are a fabulous team to work with, and really helped us push the envelope both in terms of thinking and execution. The films are coming out really well and you can expect to see some super exciting work very soon,” Raj stated on the upcoming brand campaign.

Founded in 2013, Great Learning offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programmes across various business, management, technology and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. As per the company, the programs are developed in collaboration with academic institutions such as MIT, Stanford, The University of Texas at Austin, Northwestern University, National University of Singapore, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee and Great Lakes Institute of Management. Since its inception, the company claims to have delivered a learning experience for over 1.7 million learners from over 170 countries around the world.

Read Also: L’Oréal India appoints Gaurav Anand as chief digital and marketing officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook