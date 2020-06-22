The Rummy Federation rebrands itself as The Online Rummy Federation

The rebranding is a part of the organisation’s vision to build a comprehensive self-regulatory ecosystem for online rummy operators

The self-regulatory body for the online rummy industry in India, The Rummy Federation has officially changed its corporate name to The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) and unveiled its new brand identity/logo. The new corporate identity aligns with the organisation’s long term focus to set a common code of conduct for the entire online rummy industry ensuring provisions for responsible gameplay, a fair playing environment, and best practices in creating secure platforms, for players and operators.

According to Sameer Barde, CEO, The Online Rummy Federation, the corporate identity and brand logo embody the spirit of the federation and represent the continued commitment towards comprehensive self-regulation and to ensure a responsible, secure, and fair gaming experience for the players. “As games of skill continue to shift to online versions, we recognize the need to make the online rummy industry more credible and transparent. Even though our name is changing, our purpose to provide wholesome entertainment and ethical gaming to players remains the same,” he said.

The rebranding is a part of the organisation’s vision to build a comprehensive self-regulatory ecosystem for online rummy operators, a game of skill, which is gaining popularity in its online avatar across the country. Additionally, TORF has also revamped its Dynamic Seal logo, awarded to select online rummy operators who are able to comply with the stringent guidelines set by The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) in the form of their code of conduct. The Dynamic Seal is a sign of assurance which has been put in place to protect the interests of players.

