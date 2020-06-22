  • MORE MARKET STATS

The Rummy Federation rebrands itself as The Online Rummy Federation

By: |
Published: June 22, 2020 6:04 PM

The new corporate identity aligns with the organisation’s long term focus to set a common code of conduct for the entire online rummy industry

The rebranding is a part of the organisation’s vision to build a comprehensive self-regulatory ecosystem for online rummy operatorsThe rebranding is a part of the organisation’s vision to build a comprehensive self-regulatory ecosystem for online rummy operators

The self-regulatory body for the online rummy industry in India, The Rummy Federation has officially changed its corporate name to The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) and unveiled its new brand identity/logo. The new corporate identity aligns with the organisation’s long term focus to set a common code of conduct for the entire online rummy industry ensuring provisions for responsible gameplay, a fair playing environment, and best practices in creating secure platforms, for players and operators.

According to Sameer Barde, CEO, The Online Rummy Federation, the corporate identity and brand logo embody the spirit of the federation and represent the continued commitment towards comprehensive self-regulation and to ensure a responsible, secure, and fair gaming experience for the players. “As games of skill continue to shift to online versions, we recognize the need to make the online rummy industry more credible and transparent. Even though our name is changing, our purpose to provide wholesome entertainment and ethical gaming to players remains the same,” he said.

Related News

The rebranding is a part of the organisation’s vision to build a comprehensive self-regulatory ecosystem for online rummy operators, a game of skill, which is gaining popularity in its online avatar across the country. Additionally, TORF has also revamped its Dynamic Seal logo, awarded to select online rummy operators who are able to comply with the stringent guidelines set by The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) in the form of their code of conduct. The Dynamic Seal is a sign of assurance which has been put in place to protect the interests of players.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: Why film production firms continue to struggle to resume shoot despite relaxation of norms

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. The Rummy Federation rebrands itself as The Online Rummy Federation
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hershey India launches new digital campaign for Sofit
2Indigo Consulting wins digital communication and eCommerce content mandate of Maybelline New York
384% users don’t want celebs to support or sell Chinese brands: Survey