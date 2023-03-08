The rise of women gaming creators: How they are leveraging brands and changing the Esports landscape

By Animesh Agarwal



The gaming industry has witnessed a significant rise in the number of women creators who are making waves in the world of Esports. For a long time, gaming has been seen as a male-dominated space, but this is changing as more and more women get involved and make their mark. As seen, women bring unique perspectives, ideas, and creativity to the industry which helps to drive innovation and progress of the industry as a whole. The growth of female gamers in gaming clearly challenges stereotypes & makes the gaming community a much more inclusive & diverse one.

In recent years, the Indian gaming industry has evolved radically and witnessed an upsurge in the number of female gamers and creators, leading to a monumental shift in the Esports landscape. With the rise of social media and streaming platforms, more and more women are taking the reins and carving out a space for themselves in the industry. These platforms have allowed women to showcase their skillset and talent and build a fan following that appreciates their content.

A considerable factor that has impacted this surge of women gamers in the Esports ecosystem has been the influx of affordable smartphones and high data penetration which have resulted in a massive chunk of the country’s population consuming gaming content on a regular basis. According to the ‘India Influencer Marketing Report 2022 – Influencing the future report from INCA, India’s influencer market has grown 42% from INR 900 crore in 2021 to INR 1247 crore in 2022, and is expected to reach INR 2800 crore by 2026.

While newer technologies, increase in digital consumption and affordable data are driving the growth of India’s creator economy, women gaming creators are contributing significantly to the sector’s burgeoning. Female gamers as well as creators have been able to cement their place in the gaming industry by creating engaging content, building a loyal fan base, and competing in tournaments. This has resulted in women not only considering a career in gaming and Esports as a viable option but also pursuing it.

From striving to find their place in the gaming industry to becoming a crucial element of the ecosystem, female gaming creators have come a long way. They are leveraging high-profile brands to prosper as well as changing the Esports landscape in numerous ways.

Brand Sponsorships and Collaborations

Through their innovative and unique content, women gaming creators have been building loyal fan bases around their content on social media and live streaming platforms such as Loco, Rooter, YouTube, Twitch, and many more. They utilize their dynamic personalities and community-building skills to connect with and cater to their audience base which doesn’t just include millennials and gen-z but also comprises older demographic groups. These creators have built their own brands by creating highly interactive content that resonates with their audience.

Such highly engaging fanbases fit perfectly into any brand’s target age demographics and have hence, drawn their attention toward the Esports industry’s female creators. By curating campaigns and collaborations together, the creators can monetize and create new opportunities for their content while the brand is able to reach its desired audience through influencers whose viewers have faith in them. As per the ‘Creator Economy’ report by Kalaari Capital, 77% of an Indian creator’s revenue comes from brand deals.

The collaborations between a creator and a brand can include sponsored content such as product unboxing, reviews, gameplay videos, influencer marketing, event collaborations, merchandise collaborations, or brand ambassadorships. Through these ever-growing associations with big-name brands, female creators are bridging the gender gap in the gaming industry, playing an influential role in driving the sector’s growth while also positively impacting the industry by inspiring other women.

Transforming the Esports landscape

Women gaming creators have consolidated their prominence in the Esports industry by breaking down gender barriers, creating inclusive communities, and establishing themselves as successful creators. With their massive fan bases, associations with distinguished brands, and other triumphs, they have demonstrated that women can be just as talented and successful as their male counterparts in gaming and content creation. Renowned Indian creators such as Payal “Payal Gaming” Dhare, Monika “Sherlock” Jeph, Kaashvi “Kaash Plays” Hiranandani, Ankkita C, and Krutika “Krutika Plays” Ojha have become icons of the creator community, and are a testament to the prowess of women as creators.

Female creators have also created their own factions within the Esports industry in order to establish safe spaces for female gamers to connect and support each other through online communities, streaming platforms, or social media. These communities have allowed women to share their experiences and provide a support system for each other, while also advocating for increased representation and inclusivity in the industry. Moreover, they have also used their platform to call out toxic behavior as well as to inspire others to pursue their passions by proving that there is a place for women in Esports.

Additionally, by leveraging their brand and influence, women gamers are tapping into non-endemic brands and introducing them to the industry. Through their numerous brand collaborations with female gaming creators, non-endemic brands have started to set foot into the Esports sector which has in turn boosted its growth through investments and sponsorship deals.

Looking at the grand scheme of things, women gaming creators are revolutionizing the Esports industry by promoting inclusivity and diversity, leveraging their brand and influence, as well as inspiring future generations. They are a fundamental pillar of the community and are playing a notable part in driving the growth of the industry and creating a more welcoming environment for gamers of all backgrounds.

The author is founder of 8Bit Creatives.

