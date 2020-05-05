The rise and rise of ruthless ‘power’ brands

In the cases of both Trump and Goswami, the nation agenda and I-am-more-patriotic-than-thou approach works wonders in highly polarised environments.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

We live in ‘interesting’ – or make that ‘dangerous’ – times. There are some things that seem to defy all laws of branding today. Or at least branding as one knew it. Among them is the rising breed of brands that are writing their playbooks by pushing the boundaries beyond what was once considered acceptable. Some are actually defining their boundaries based on what they can get away with. The approach ensures that they stay on the edge.

I am speaking of political ‘power’ brands, though there are commonalities they share with those that have scaled and subsequently seized the crown from the consumer. This is how many brands have evolved for long – from birth to supremacy. Some even refused the ‘pretence’ of customer service initially, like RyanAir of Europe. Their priority was to get passengers in, not ratings. There is a breed united by a singularity of purpose.

Some of the modern power centres and personalities in power are unique. They have perfected the art of positioning themselves in edgy spots that guarantee friction and a frenzied following. These were traits only expected of celebrity brands that lived and grew by ‘any publicity is good publicity’. Not anymore.

I remember the inaugural RK Swamy Memorial Lecture in December last year that I reported on for this very publication. Aditya Birla Group’s D Shivakumar said we should expect more ‘Trump-like engagement’ from political brands in future.

In many ways, that future was already upon us, but cloaked in more presentable and accepted forms. The American President though continues to be himself and it seems to work for him and his followers. It does not matter to him in that he may be upsetting a lot of other people in the process. The problem would actually be if what he says does not offend anyone, for then his brand is not delivering anymore. Nor does it matter that he may have to take back what he says at a later point – because most of the time, he won’t. He is clearly differentiated in more ways than one.

Trump targets and delivers to his audience and does so ruthlessly, to the angst or exclusion of everyone else. Any deviation is unthinkable. To his followers, he puts America first. Anyone who disagrees with him, obviously doesn’t.

Closer home, TV news network editor and media owner Arnab Goswami was also in the news recently. Let us not get lost in the details of what he reported and how unthinkable that might seem to someone with a more conventional understanding of news. Why is anyone appalled? To many who admired him for taking on the powers that were only a few years ago, he may be unrecognisable today. The fact is that he is merely pushing the boundaries beyond where he has been before. For that is what his audiences expect of him today.

Goswami too targets and delivers to his audience and does so ruthlessly, to the angst or exclusion of everyone else. Any deviation is unthinkable. To his followers, he puts India first. Anyone who disagrees with him, obviously doesn’t.

The purpose of the brand’s existence has to be spelt out clearly in such cases for it to gather mass. In the cases of both Trump and Goswami – as in the case with some others – the nation agenda and I-am-more-patriotic-than-thou approach works wonders in highly polarised environments. It also helps further polarise environments, which in turn works for their brands. There exist legions that will follow them without a question once they buy in – theirs is not to reason why thereafter, but to simply do or die.

This ‘higher patriotism’ positioning has some other inherent advantages. It insures the brand against all forms of critique. It ensures that there is an enemy at all times whom you cannot side with without being against the nation’s interest. This enemy could range from a virus to a nation. No non-human brand espousing patriotism develops this immunity.

Hordes of consumers raise their voices against brands. Brands may even choose to let things run their course when confronted. But they would try not to be perceived as arrogant for fear of losing existing or new customers. Not even RyanAir, which despite its many efforts at improving service standards, was voted the worst of 100 brands in Britain on customer service last year.

But this does not hold for ‘power’ brands built on taking a stand that will win them followers and enemies. They only need to ensure that the critical mass of supporters they have are kept enthused.

If there is ‘love’ for brands we buy born of years of advertising, others don’t show it when we cry out against that brand. Brand advocates seem relegated to textbook theories – how many consumers come forward to support a brand in such situations? In the case of ‘power’ brands, the situation is very different. They simply need to hold their ground and they will have a groundswell of support.

This needs to be read in conjunction with the reality of paid social media armies, which can attack or defend on issues ranging from A to Z. If you don’t believe me, ask celebrities. ‘Power’ brands aren’t exceptions. But the power they wield and patronage they enjoy are far more potent, being rooted in national interest, identity, religion or language.

We live in a time when WhatsApp groups can turn battlegrounds for Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor (RIP both). Even in such friendly groups, you have to be rather loud sometimes to be heard. Why then would we blame ‘power’ brands like Arnab Goswami for being loud or those like Donald Trump for being brash? Their actions simply show how passionate they are about what they stand for. There are many willingly standing by them. What would a Mahendra Singh Dhoni be without his ‘cool’ or a Virat Kohli without his aggression?

But one has to pity aspiring ‘power’ brands trying to rise to the top of the ladder in a hurry, and trying to raise the bar for pushing the boundaries with their statements. They are forgetting that persistence and consistency are key. That remains true for all brands.

(The author is an independent content consultant, Founder of ClutterCutters.in and Founding Editor of StimulusMag.com. Views are personal.)

