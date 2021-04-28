  • MORE MARKET STATS

The Q appoints Simran Hoon as CEO

April 28, 2021 7:10 PM

Simran Hoon’s appointment is effective immediately

Prior to joining The Q, she was associated with Viacom18 as executive vice-president and head of ad sales.

Hindi general entertainment channel The Q has appointed Simran Hoon as the company’s chief executive officer. In her new role, Hoon will leverage her experience and insight to provide strategic direction to create new opportunities for The Q in India thus driving the organisation’s overall growth. “In today’s dynamic and evolving business environment, it is of extreme importance to stay differentiated, relevant and meaningful,” Hoon stated.

Hoon has over two decades of experience in the industry. Prior to joining The Q, she was associated with Viacom18 as executive vice-president and head of ad sales. She has also been a part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Star India and Sony Entertainment Television in leadership positions.

For Sunder Aaron, co-founder and MD, The Q India, Hoon’s expansive knowledge and understanding of the Indian television market will be of immense value to the company. “As we gear for even greater growth and expansion in India, it is the right time to add someone with Simran Hoon’s extraordinary capabilities to our leadership team,” Curt Marvis, co-founder and CEO, QYOU Media, added.

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language general entertainment channel with a dynamic programming strategy that targets young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India’s fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 48.07 Gross Rating Points (GRPs) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) as of Week 15, 2021. With a growing library of over 850 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel now reaches an audience of over 712 million with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and Siti Networks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

