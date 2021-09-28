The Orchard names KGV Kiran Kumar as country head, India

He will report to Prashant Bahadur, EVP, head of strategy, The Orchard

The Orchard on Tuesday announced the appointment of KGV Kiran Kumar as country head, India. In his new role, Kumar will head all business operations for the territory. He will report to Prashant Bahadur, EVP, head of strategy, The Orchard. Kumar’s expertise in the market is invaluable, Bahadur said. “India is a key growth territory for The Orchard, and KGV is a vested local player who understands long-term strategy and the growing music scene while delivering results,” he added.

Kumar brings with him two decades of cross-industry experience in banking, telecom, tech and music. Prior to joining The Orchard, he was the distribution director, label and artist solutions, India, , Believe. He is credited for leading its growth over three fiscal years while mentoring and managing a large team. He also worked at leading record label Saregama India and other renowned companies such as Onmobile Global LTD., VoiceGate Technologies, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.

“It is a great time for the Indian music industry with the rise of regional music, increasing collaboration opportunities for artists, emergence of short format social music and a progressive shift in consumer behaviour towards music consumption setting a level playing field. With The Orchard’s comprehensive suite of services, I’m looking forward to helping create an innovative global pipeline of audience development for local artists and labels backed by premium distribution services,” Kumar said.

Music distribution company The Orchard claims to operate in 45 offices worldwide. With a comprehensive artist and label services, it offers full-service marketing, sync licensing, video services, transparent data analysis, advertising, rights management, digital and physical distribution, among others.

