The new era of commercial real estate can win by adopting the path of digital marketing

By Pranav Jha

Digital marketing can be a powerful tool for commercial real estate companies looking to reach and engage with potential clients and customers. According to a survey by the National Association of Realtors, 48% of commercial real estate professionals use social media for marketing, and 41% use their company website for marketing. In addition, a survey by the Commercial Real Estate Development Association found that the most effective digital marketing tactics for commercial real estate professionals were email campaigns (57%), search engine optimization (53%), and social media (53%).

Here are a few ways that commercial real estate companies can use digital marketing effectively:

Use social media platforms to connect with potential clients and showcase properties-

Identify the most relevant social media platforms for your target audience. For example, LinkedIn may be more effective for reaching business professionals, while Instagram and Pinterest can be good for showcasing visually appealing properties. Create high-quality content that showcases your properties and engages your audience. This can include photos, virtual tours, and informative posts about the features and benefits of your properties.

Use social media advertising to reach a targeted audience and drive traffic to your website or listings. Engage with your followers and respond to comments and messages in a timely manner. This can help build trust and establish your company as a helpful and responsive resource for commercial real estate.

Create a professional website with high-quality photos and detailed information about properties-

Use high-quality photos to showcase your properties. This can include photos of the exterior, interior, and any amenities or features of the property. Provide detailed information about each property, including the size, location, features, and any other relevant details. Make it easy for visitors to contact your company or request more information about a property. This can include a contact form, email address, or phone number. Use search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to improve the visibility of your website in search results. Consider using property management software that integrates with your website to easily manage and showcase your properties.

Use email marketing to send targeted messages to potential clients and stay top of mind-

Build an email list of potential clients, such as other industry professionals, investors, and business owners. Create targeted email campaigns based on the interests and needs of your audience. For example, you might create a campaign for businesses looking for office space, or for investors interested in commercial real estate opportunities. Include calls to action in your emails to encourage recipients to take a specific action, such as visiting your website or contacting your company for more information. Use email automation to send targeted messages to your audience based on their interactions with your emails or website.

Utilize pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to reach potential clients searching for commercial real estate online-

Identify the most relevant keywords for your target audience. For example, if you are looking to reach businesses looking for office space, you might use keywords such as “office space for rent” or “commercial real estate for lease.” Use negative keywords to ensure that your ads are only shown to relevant users. For example, if you are only interested in reaching businesses looking for office space, you might use negative keywords such as “residential” or “apartments” to exclude users searching for those terms. Use location targeting to ensure that your ads are only shown to users in specific geographic areas. Use ad extensions to provide additional information and calls to action in your ads.

Implement search engine optimization (SEO) strategies to improve the visibility of your website and properties in search results-

Use relevant and targeted keywords in your website content and metadata. This can include keywords related to the type of property you are offering (e.g., “office space for rent”) as well as the location of the property (e.g., “North West Delhi commercial real estate”). Use header tags (H1, H2, etc.) to structure your content and make it easier for search engines to understand your page’s topic. Use alt tags to describe the images on your website. This can help search engines understand the content of your images and improve your visibility in image search results. Build backlinks from reputable websites to improve the authority of your website. This can be especially useful if you are able to secure backlinks from industry-specific websites or local business directories. Use Google My Business to list your business and properties on Google Maps and improve your visibility in local search results.

Conclusion

We use this only: The above strategies we have included here are highly advanced that can help you get leads quickly and boost your sales. So, this 2023, we suggest you give your business a gift of Digital Marketing!

The author is the director of AP Web World

