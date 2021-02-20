The New Digital Marketing Trends of 2021

Video is the future and it is not going to be any different in 2021.

By Maddie Amrutkar

Much like everything else in the world, the pandemic had an impact on marketing as well. Virtual platforms replaced in-person experiences for consumers and thus it became imperative for marketers to re-strategize and plan their marketing campaigns. With most businesses forced to shift online, traditional marketing practices became a thing of the past, paving way for digital marketing.

The upcoming year will see more and more businesses adopting this practice because going digital is cost-effective and productive at the same time. It is best for marketers to capitalize on this opportunity since it resonates with the current generation which forms a majority of the consumer base today.

Here are some of the Digital Marketing trends that all marketers should keep an eye out for:

Live Stream and Micro videos will be the future:

Video is the future and it is not going to be any different in 2021. In the light of recent events, it is predicted to grow faster than expected. A recent study shows that live video blew up by 99% in 2020.

Keeping the social distancing regulations in mind, more and more people turned to video to stay connected and video conferencing became the new normal.

As the general population became more comfortable with video, other video streaming platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and even Linkedin started to become a part of the norm with their live-streaming features.

It has thus become essential for marketers to look at this as a marketing opportunity in order to expand their reach. It has also become imperative for them to invest in micro-videos because that is where the traction is.

User-generated content will grab attention:

Consumers today want to be reassured that they are not making a bad purchase decision and this is where User-generated content comes into the picture. User-generated content is the best word-of-mouth strategies brands can adopt in the age of social media. More businesses are turning to social media to promote their products online, but not in the conventional ad format.

User-generated content includes videos, images and reviews that brands repost on their pages. This strategy is candid, real, and super-reliable for consumers. It also confirms the notion that people trust other people while making new purchases.

It is proven that people are more likely to buy products when someone else promotes them and marketers can use this to their advantage.

Brand activism will garner support:

The world saw a surge in environmental, social, and political activism last year, therefore making it imperative for brands to step up and speak about responsibility.

80% of consumers feel that companies should help improve the environment and move towards sustainability, and support causes like equality and mental health.

Consumers are only willing to associate with brands or businesses that share the same values as them. Failing to do this, marketers are at risk of losing an entire generation of consumers.

Voice and Visual search will take centre stage:

The invention of voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Cortana has paved the way for an increased number of voice searches. A majority of households today own a smart speaker and are using it to make quick searches.

Conversational marketing will change the way brands interact with their consumers. Chatbots will help create a personalized experience for the consumers.

Tools like Google Lens has also enabled consumers to search through visuals

Thus, it has become crucial for marketers to design their websites to support voice and visual searches and focus more on image alt-text and sitemaps for images.

Branded content will become more prominent:

Consumers today do want to feel like they are being sold something. They believe in subtle marketing through branded content.

Research says that branded content is about 20 times more engaging than display ads and has the potential to attract more consumers. Branded content does not force-feed advertisements to consumers, but adds entertainment, experience, and value to the marketing strategies.

Branded content can create trust and provide a connection with the audience.

In conclusion, social media will become the top channel for purchase and not just the discovery of the products. Marketers will have to build digital media strategies and make a consumer buy products without having to leave social media pages.

The author is founder and CEO of Glad U Came

Read Also: Star India trims FY20 losses by 60% thanks mostly to IPL

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook