The Moms Co. launches their #AgelessExpression campaign

Personal care brand The Moms Co. has launched a nationwide cross-platform digital campaign, ‘#AgelessExpression’ to announce the launch of its new Natural Age Control Range – a solution for ageing concerns powered by Bakuchiol – a natural alternative to Retinol. Conceptualised by All of the Above Studio, the campaign film featuring actress Kalki Koechlin describes a woman’s countless expressions and how her face does all the talking.

With this campaign, The Moms Co. is leading the growing trend among startups to break stereotypes and challenge perceptions. They want to help women embrace ageing for its journey without stressing over the skin damages and celebrate their ageless expressions. The short film featuring Kalki builds on this proposition and showcases how Bakuchiol – a natural alternative to retinol that fights early signs of ageing can help retain those ageless expressions.

Over the years, we have seen how ageing concerns make women less comfortable in their skin, Malika Sadani, founder and CEO, The Moms Co. said. “Ageing is completely natural and an indication of how things only become better with age. A woman’s face mirrors who she is. She smiles with her eyes, frowns with her brows and thinks with her pout, then why let signs of ageing be an obstacle on the path of expressing yourself? With this campaign, we want women to celebrate their skin with our new Natural Age Control Range and let their face do the talking, as expressions can never age,” she added.

Directed by Gabriel Ghoderao, the visual story’s focus was to make the consumer relate and identify the key ingredients in the range and product application techniques. “The Moms Co. believes in beauty at its most authentic, raw self and I wanted to visually translate this on-screen. The primary objective was to make the film feel effortless and the entire team worked tirelessly to bring everything together,” Ghoderao said.

