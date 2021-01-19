The Moms Co. launches #MaaKaExpertPartner campaign featuring Genelia Deshmukh

The campaign draws insight from a mom’s desire to choose only the safest and best products for her child

D2C brand The Moms Co. has launched a new nationwide cross-platform digital campaign, ‘#MaaKaExpertPartner’ to promote its expert range of baby care products. Conceptualised by The Glitch and produced by All Of The Above, the campaign film features actress Genelia Deshmukh. The campaign draws insight from a mom’s desire to choose only the safest and best products for her baby after seeking help from experts, the company said.

Since inception, we at The Moms Co. have strived to partner in mom’s journey to provide the best personal care products for herself and her babies, Malika Sadani, founder and chief executive officer, The Moms Co. said. “Our range of products are extensively researched and constantly improved, to keep our little ones out of harm’s way, just like mothers do. With this campaign, we aim at becoming the #MaaKaExpertPartner in her journey to motherhood by providing natural, safe and effective products for her babies,” she added further.

According to Virat Khanna, head of marketing, The Moms Co., with the first campaign of the year, the aim is to showcase how a mother makes the choices for her baby by seeking expert advice while also highlighting the safety of the brand’s baby care range. “We are delighted to be driving the conversation about The Moms Co. being every mom’s expert partner through Actor Genelia Deshmukh who resonates well with our brand proposition,” he stated.

Established in 2017 to address the gap of toxin-free products in the Indian market for prenatal and postnatal consumption, and baby care, The Moms Co. works with experts across India, Australia and Switzerland to benefit people who are conscious about what they use for their skincare. The Moms Co. has a range of natural products for baby care that cater to every need right from tear-free bathing solutions to diaper care, moisturization, massaging and skin protection.

