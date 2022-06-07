The Moms Co. launches its national campaign with brand ambassador Sonam A Kapoor

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand The Moms Co., has roped in actor Sonam A Kapoor as brand ambassador for its skincare and babycare range. The brand has also rolled out its national TVC starring Kapoor who talks about how the products are completely natural, dermatologically tested and how women who tried them saw clearer skin.

As per the company, Kapoor resonates with The Moms Co.’s promise of natural, toxin-free and extremely effective products without compromising either on efficacy or safety. Over the past five years, The Moms Co. has become India’s go-to brand for safe and effective products and is trusted by over 2 million consumers, Malika Sadani, founder and CEO, The Moms Co. said. “In this journey, we have found the perfect partner in Sonam A Kapoor. She is known for her conscious and discerning choices in all aspects of life. The synergy between our brand values and what she represents is remarkable. We have partnered with her to make The Moms Co. reach many more homes,” she added.

In October 2021, The Moms Co. was acquired by beauty and personal care conglomerate The Good Glamm Group. The partnership between The Good Glamm Group and The Moms Co. developed between the founders on a shared vision of leveraging content-to-commerce as a growth engine.

“The Moms Co. is one of our most awarded clinically certified brands within our portfolio. It creates clinically proven products encouraging women to love their skin without compromising. With its new campaign, we would like The Moms Co to become the first brand of choice for mom and baby backed by products that are gentle yet highly effective,” Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, beauty and FMCG brands, The Good Glamm Group, stated.

