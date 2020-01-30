The Moms Co. launches its debut digital campaign ‘Science of Motherhood’

The campaign features a narrative by Malika Sadani describing every mom’s struggle when it comes to finding the right products for her baby

The Moms Co. has rolled out its first nationwide cross-platform digital campaign titled Science of Motherhood. The campaign features a narrative by Malika Sadani, founder and CEO, The Moms Co., describing every mom’s struggle when it comes to finding the right products for her baby’s well being and how she can now take matters into her own hands. The campaign is conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital and directed by Sohini Dasgupta of Big Momma Productions.

The short film is built on the proposition that motherhood can be an emotional rollercoaster, but there is a science to it. It highlights how all the products are made with world-class expertise and a sharp mother’s instinct. The Moms Co. incorporates science into motherhood, by working with researchers from Australia, Switzerland and India to create the best-in-class natural products that are safe for both the mom and the baby.

“Motherhood is a science governed by its own codes and rules, but it’s also an experience steeped in love and emotion. Our range of products are extensively researched and constantly improved, to keep our little ones out of harm’s way, just like mothers do and that’s what we call ‘Science of Motherhood’,” Malika Sadani, founder and CEO, The Moms Co. said.

The Moms Co. was launched in March 2017, to address the need for toxin-free and safe products for pre-natal and post-natal consumption, and baby care. In a short span, it has quickly grown to serve more than 5 lakh customers across 10,000 pin codes through its e-tail platforms and continues to expand its physical presence across five major metros. The Moms Co. aspires to become a Rs. 100 cr. company in the segment over the next 12-18 months. The brand recently announced a funding of USD 5 million from renowned investors Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and others in a Series B round. The Moms Co. offers an Australia-certified product range with over 30 SKUs across hair, skin, face, pregnancy and baby care, and another 25 expected by the end of 2020.

