The Moms Co. aims to close FY21 with Rs 80 crore revenue; plans to breakeven in FY22

Direct-to-consumer brand, The Moms Co. aims to close FY21 on the back of net revenue worth Rs 80 crore, Malika Sadani, founder and chief executive officer, The Moms Co. told BrandWagon Online. “The lockdown has made moms more aware of the benefits of safer, natural choices and we have seen a lot of them discover The Moms Co. through the year. Today, our brand is 2.5 times bigger than it was pre-Covid,” she said.

The company however denied to reveal its net loss or profit for this fiscal year. Responding to BrandWagon Online’s query, the company in an email said, “We would not like to comment on the numbers shared in the previous email. However, seeing the shift of consumers to online channels, The Moms Co. has used the opportunity to increase brand spends and customer acquisition in the last two quarters. The Moms Co. expects to now break even by 2022.”

Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt Ltd, parent company of The Moms Co., posted net revenue of Rs 22.3 crore in FY20, while net loss stood at Rs 7.8 crore, according to the regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence firm, Tofler.

According to the company, it currently generates 5,000-8,000 orders a day, with the average ticket price (ATP) being in the range of Rs 500-1,000 with 40% being repeat orders. The company stated that the repeat order cycle is monthly when asked in an email. Meanwhile, the customer acquisition cost (CAC) ranges from Rs 200-500. “During the lockdown, when many brands stopped advertising, we continued to advertise. As a result, the cost of consumer acquisition reduced to half of usual. However, traditional FMCG channels have realised the importance of omnichannel advertising and during the festive quarter, we saw CAC come back to what it was before,” Sadani noted.

The company claims that its products are currently sold across e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, Amazon, FirstCry besides its own site. Additionally, the company has expanded its presence across brick-and-mortar stores in the last five months. It claims that the products are being sold across 500 stores in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. According to Sadani, the company’s website accounts for 30% of the sales while the rest comes from other e-commerce platforms. It further claims that brick-and-mortar retail accounts for 10% of the overall sales. Further, metros attribute to 60% of its revenue.

Further, the company claims that its marketing budget which tends to be 30-40% of the revenue, will continue to be the same in FY22. Last year, according to regulatory filings fetched by Tofler, the company spent Rs 13.3 crore on advertising and marketing. According to Sadani, marketing for the brand has evolved and has become less functional, focused on meeting the unmet emotional needs of the moms as well. For instance, the #AgelessExpressions, #MaaKaExpertPartner and #DontFearTheStretch campaign launched by the company, besides the #21DaysOfBonding campaign where the company addressed moms’ concerns by getting them answers from paediatricians and gynaecologists in the initial phase of lockdown. “Our marketing split between platforms depends on our marketing calendar and activations we have planned for the month,” she stated.

The Moms Co., which currently has over 40 products, plans to add 10-15 new products in the near future. Presently, it claims that its products are available in three cities across brick-and-mortar outlets. It plans to increase its offline presence across 10 cities in FY22.

