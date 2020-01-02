The ‘moment’ brands took to social media to ring in the new year

Moment marketing by brands during New Year’s celebrations

On Tuesday (bang in the middle of the week!) the world celebrated the start of a new decade. Even as citizens continued to protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) nothing dampened the spirit of ringing in the new year. For instance, Mumbai witnessed a display of fireworks at Gateway of India. Not to mention, amidst all this, brands too cashed in on the ‘moment’ on social media.

Netflix India

The US based video streaming platform went on a rampage on its Instagram page. With a slew post both pre and post New Year’s Eve, Netflix India page used the occasion to promote its content as well as made use of the trending 2019 memes to celebrate the New Year. The first post went live on December 31, asking viewers if they’re still streaming Netflix and then wishing them New Year’s, followed by the same question.

On January 1, 2020, the OTT platform posted a trending meme of 2019 asking viewers “Which one are you?” with the snapshots of characters from the Netflix content. This was followed by a snapshot of a scene from recently released Ghost Stories film with a caption ‘Me reminding my friends to hydrate after getting rekt at New Year’s Eve party’.

Amazon Prime Video India

Amazon’s OTT platform Prime Video also released a slew of posts pre and post New Year. It invited people who weren’t going to a party to celebrate the New Year with Amazon Prime Video with a quirky Mirzapur snapshot. Then, at midnight, the platform uploaded a video of a countdown video with the snapshots of the platform’s content.

This was followed by the announcement of the release of Mirzapur season 2.

Durex

Known for its tongue-in-cheek humour mixed with subtly innuendoes, Reckitt Benckiser’s (RB) condom brand Durex also wished its consumers Happy New Year by posting a countdown video with the caption ‘Extend the pleasure of celebrating the “coming” of a new year!’

Amul

The dairy products brand has used its mascot to engage with Indian audiences on topical issues for decades now and for sure, the start of a new decade was not left behind. With a quirky rendition of Bollywood song, Amul’s ad features the Amul girl with buttered bread and tea saying ‘Tu Bees Baddi Hai Mast Mast’, and ‘Happy TwentyTea TwentyTea!’

Mother Dairy

Milk byproducts brand Mother Dairy uploaded a quirky post on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, reminding customers that that may not need ‘chai’ tonight but will surely need it tomorrow. This was followed by a post on January 1, 2020 which was uploaded primarily for hungover customers.

Uber India

US based ride-hailing app posted a cute video of three old men partying in the cab. The video highlighted how it’s never too late to party both in terms of time and age. With the caption that said ‘It’s never too late to start a new trip’ with the old men starting their trip from “Welcoming 2020” and the drop point being “Reliving their 20s…. Almost”.

Ola

Unlike its competitor, Ola launched a full-blown campaign titled #ChaabiChurao urging all the party-goers’ friends to take away the car keys post the consumption of alcohol. With drunk situation posts which were highly relatable, Ola used the occasion to spread awareness for drink and drive as well as promote itself

.

Vicks

A popular brand to heal sore throat uploaded a quirky creative on its Instagram page showcasing an hourglass with scared germs in the lower half and sand in the upper half.

Zomato

The online food delivery brand uploaded a post stating ‘Relationship status: Looking for a midnight kiss with food”.

Swiggy

Unlike Zomato, Swiggy uploaded two posts. While one was quirky, the other was ‘hospitable’. The first post proclaimed how the food-delivery app is focusing on making sure your house party is a success with on-time food delivery while reminding the customers that a single smile and a thank you for the delivery boy is also a nice resolution to adopt.

The second post was a light-hearted and quirky statement with the caption ‘Pro Tip: Start exactly at 11:59:49 or it won’t work.’

