The Minimalist launches a celebratory campaign for Hyatt

Creative solutions group Minimalist has partnered with Hotel chain Hyatt to launch a festive campaign called #CelebrateWithHyatt. The campaign highlights the celebratory offers that Hyatt chain of hotels has to offer during the festive season. #CelebrateWithHyatt aims at making one’s entire travel experience with family and loved ones a memorable one.

According to Gaurav Kulshreshtha, director, Digital, Hyatt group, the campaign is a huge milestone in terms of offering a Hyatt experience to all our patrons and travellers who holiday with such style and aplomb.

“With modern day travel evolving from mere destination-hopping to creating experiences and making memories, #CelebrateWithHyatt is a very heart-warming campaign to bring out the best of all travel experiences,” Chirag Gander, co-founder and director, The Minimalist said.

The Minimalist is a creative solutions company that works with brands globally to create thought-provoking work. Branding and communication, experience design, and digital solutions are three core functions of the creative solution company. It should be noted that over 300 brands like Coca-Cola, Google, HDFC Bank, MTV, Cipla, ICICI Prudential, PayTM and HCL have partnered with The Minimalist to grow their business with the power of provocation. Moreover, on social media, the brand has garnered over 200,000 followers.

