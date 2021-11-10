The Man Company rolls out #GentlemanTumHiTohHo campaign

The campaign celebrates the power of self-love

The Man Company, the homegrown men’s grooming brand, has launched #GentlemanTumHiTohHo campaign for International Men’s Day. The campaign, an extension of its ‘Gentleman kise kehte hai’ campaign, celebrates the power of self-love and the ‘Gentleman In you’. It has been released in nine different languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, and Gujarati on YouTube.

“Coining the thought surrounding ‘Gentleman kise kehte hai’ accelerated the talk around the societal expectations, self-doubt, and apprehensions that society feeds to men. As a society, we have grown accustomed to multiple stereotypes, people assume that men don’t worry about their appearance simply because they’re men and hence have other things to do. This International Men’s Day, as India’s leading men’s grooming brand, we are equipped and responsible for empowering today’s men so that they can feel the best version of themselves at any given point in life,” Hitesh Dhingra, founder, The Man Company, said.

#GentlemanTumHiTohHo revolves around men appreciating themselves without indulging in the pessimistic outlook of conventional societal norms while supporting their physical, psychological, and spiritual growth. The multilingual campaign also contains subtitles to reach a wider set of audience and relay the message that gentlemen come from all walks of life, irrespective of language or age barriers, the brand said in a statement.

Video agency and production house What Works has executed the latest campaign. According to Imran Shamsi, founder of What Works, men are often celebrated for their bravery, intellect, and strength, but no one writes songs or poetry about their appearance. “We see these gentlemen every day but often overlook their inner and outer beauty. Keeping this as the core idea, we wanted to pay an ode to the gentleness in men. And, since the focus was on self-acceptance and self-love, ordinary men became the heroes of our film,” Shamsi said.

Read Also: HDFC Life launches #RetireOnYourTerm campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook