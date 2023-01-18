The Mahindra Group partners with Ogilvy India to refresh ‘Rise’ message

The Mahindra Group has partnered with Ogilvy India to roll out its communication campaign with the aim to refresh the messaging around ‘Rise’. Through the campaign, the company calls for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation, while continuing to drive positive change in the lives of people and communities, it claimed.

The company intends to be a global ESG leader through its businesses – foray into EVs, net zero residential buildings or the solar business, Asha Kharga, chief customer and brand officer, Mahindra Group, said. “We believe that every business needs to be relevant to the citizens of the future because they are the consumers of the future. You cannot have a healthy business without a healthy planet,” she added.

According to the company, the campaign will be across print and broadcast media over the next few weeks. It asserted that the ‘communication pillars’ of Rise have been contemporised to make it more relevant for the present time.

The kids in the film are the future consumers, Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, stated. “They are the future citizens, and this generation is keenly interested in the ethics of what they consume. They are aware and vocal,” they highlighted.

