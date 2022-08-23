The Laughing Cow together with Havas Worldwide India brings cheese-making experience at KidZania

Bel Group’s cheese brand The Laughing Cow and Havas Worldwide India have collaborated to create a cheese-filled wonderland at KidZania Mumbai. As part of the collaboration, Havas Worldwide India designed the overall look and feel of the experience, including the table design, branding the walls, overall colour theme, furniture colour, and sampling truck design.

‘The Laughing Cow Cheese Factory,’ imagined and designed by Havas Worldwide India, will help children connect with The Laughing Cow Cheese brand and understand the entire cheese-making process. “The Laughing Cow Cheese is a global brand from Bel. We are committed to providing accessible, delicious, and nutritious products in line with our philosophy of ‘For all. For good’. Our unique portfolio of products addresses the different needs of consumers. We develop and encourage nutritional and educational programs in a fun and interactive way. This partnership with KidZania will educate kids in an engaging way about the importance of a nutritious balanced diet, while they ‘make’ The Laughing Cow cheese,” Alamjit Singh Sekhon, commercial director, Bel India, said.

The Laughing Cow Cheese Factory will take kids through the process of making cheese. This will help them understand the significance of carefully selecting raw materials that make The Laughing Cow cheese both nutritious and delicious. They will also learn about the high hygiene standards and processes that go into making The Laughing Cow Cheese. This interaction aims to inspire children by teaching them the importance of eating a balanced diet. The role-playing activity provides children with a thorough understanding of the cheese-making process. It helps to develop and improve their critical thinking and motor skills. On completing the role play, the children become The Laughing Cow certified cheesemakers.

To enhance the role-playing experience, children will be able to interact with the brand’s mascot, dance, play, and take pictures with her. “Over the years, KidZania, through its interactive edutainment model, has created a unique avenue for brands to engage with children and their parents on a very personal level. We’re delighted to scale this up further to create an innovative experience on behalf of Bel Group and The Laughing Cow that will give children a glimpse of the fantastic world of cheese-making in the most meaningful way,” Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide India stated.

KidZania is a privately held international chain of indoor family entertainment centers currently present across 26 cities in 20 countries, that allows children to role-play adult jobs and earn currency.

