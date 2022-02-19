The key rends that will drive retail and e-commerce growth this year

E-commerce and retail players are experimenting with various kinds of engagement models

By Ajoy Thomas

Even before the devastating pandemic rocked the world, growing developments in technology had begun to change the shape of the job market for blue, grey and white-collar professionals. The lockdown-induced uncertainty, created by the spread of the Covid-19 virus, impacted blue-collar workers extensively. Yet, as the world reopens and businesses again ﬁnd their footing, a silver lining in India’s employment market can be witnessed in a steady rise in blue-collar jobs, making the outlook for this demographic highly optimistic. There is a decided growth in demand for this workforce in retail, logistics and e-commerce segments in 2022.

The pandemic has been a litmus test for resilience and adaptability, and the Indian retail sector- the world’s fifth largest global destination- has been largely successful in navigating the crisis by accelerating digital adoption and the shift to online.

The Indian retail industry, growing at three times over the last decade has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries due to the entry of several new players. It achieved 93% of pre covid level sales in Feb’21. It accounts for over 10% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and around 8% of employment.

E-Retail has been a boon during the pandemic and according to a report the e-retail market is expected to grow to $ 120-140 billion by FY26, increasing at approximately 25-30% p.a. over the next five years. Last year only, as per TeamLease, the e-commerce hiring went up by 28%. The pandemic-induced growth of the industry has complemented the burgeoning growth of the e-commerce industry in India.

E-commerce and technology start-ups are amongst the top five in the intent to hire statistics in India. Some trends that would drive the phenomenal rise in retail and e-commerce in 2022 are listed below:

The Rise in Online Businesses/Social Commerce:

A near-ubiquitous smartphone penetration rate, as well as improved internet connectivity, provide scope to a new generation of digital entrepreneurs. New e-commerce and social commerce start-ups are coming up to fulfill the e-commerce and online shopping demand in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India. It’s also opening up opportunities for cottage industries and entrepreneurs in a big way and this includes the most marginalized sections and women. All this together is creating a very inclusive job ecosystem for both highly qualiﬁed and skilled professionals as well as those with minimal qualiﬁcations.

Acceleration of Fintech Platforms:

The increase in acceleration of online businesses has also in turn accelerated the growth of ﬁntech and digital payments with a multitude of platforms ﬁlling the supply gaps such as MobiKwik, Paytm, PhonePe and others. Not to mention the inter-bank connectivity facilitated by the UPI platform that has eased the various processes and experiences of selecting, shopping, paying, ordering, and delivery- all of which are catapulting the retail and e-commerce industry to new heights. All the elements of the value chain have a common denominator of creating jobs for millions of people.

Government Policy Support:

The government announcement of 100% FDI in single-brand retail in automatic route will elevate the growth of retail and ecommerce companies. Additionally, gig workers have received support and benefits from the social security code 2020 rolled out by the Ministry of Labor and Employment. Smoother policies and regulations ensure ease of doing business, catapulting entrepreneurship to new heights. This has offered a lot of startups an opportunity to start operations and serve various industry challenges, fueling a lot of jobs. Apart from logistics and warehousing jobs, with growing innovation, increased use of mobile apps for shopping, the requirement of user analytics, data mining and cybersecurity functions, the e-tail industry is in dire need of specialized and customized e-commerce centric products and services to fulfill these requirements. This transformation calls for skilled IT and ITES professionals, data scientists, warehouse workers, supply chain managers, delivery persons, customer service executives, call centre operators, and many have gone dramatically up.

Experimentation with various workforce employment models:

E-commerce and retail players are experimenting with various kinds of engagement models including temporary and contractual employment during peak season, such as around festivals, as well as permanent positions for more professional services. The incumbent gig economy arising from these models is working across the entire spectrum of white and blue-collar staff. This is leading to a transformation in the lives of blue-collar workers in a very positive manner, helping people build careers from a range of varied skills and social security beneﬁts.

The speed, talent and meritocracy of start-ups challenges legacy companies and they are fundamentally evolving the marketplace engines that operate today. The ability to change is instrumental and this can be observed across the people supply chain for retail and e-commerce companies. The blurring lines of #BrickandClick enterprises are detrimental to the future of work policies and evolving job roles across all levels.

(The author is vice president and business head, TeamLease Services. Views expressed are personal.)