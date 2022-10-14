The issue of taxation continues to bite the online gaming industry: AIGF

The government of India is all set to roll out a set of guidelines for industry regulation and taxation either during the winter parliament session which will be held between the end of November till early December or by the end of FY23, claimed Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), an industry body for online gaming during a press briefing held in Delhi on Thursday.

The industry body claims to have held several meetings with various ministries explaining the issues around taxation on platform fees vis-a-vis taxation on gross gaming revenue (GGR). Gaming platforms, which are members of AIGF charge between 8-10% platform fee for using its services, it claimed. “Valuation is important because if the taxes to the gaming industry moves to 28% from 18%, then the overall hike will be 55%. This will be a hit, especially in the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segment. Landers added that if the taxation moves from platform fee to GGR, then the total tax imposed will increase to 1100%.

As per AIGF, a gaming company has three monetary sections. The first includes the platform fee, the second is the winning pool, which amounts to 90% of the revenue, and lastly is the income tax deduction on the money won by the user. The gaming industry which currently lacks regulation has seen the industry trying to sort out its business model, time and again. It is believed that the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) task force, has created the first draft of the report, which will help in sorting many issues.

