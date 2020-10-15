The Indian Society of Advertisers appoints Sushil Matey as CEO

Matey brings to the table over three decades of rich experience across B2C and B2B sectors

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has announced the appointment of Sushil Matey as its chief executive officer (CEO). This is in alignment with the ISA’s vision to become future ready to serve the needs of advertisers in a fast-changing, post Covid-19 world where digital is emerging as a catalyst in the industry.

Matey brings to the table over three decades of rich experience across B2C and B2B sectors spanning white goods, auto, building materials and lifestyle products. At a CXO level, he has built successful brands, turned around companies, and raised capital. An alumnus of IIM, Calcutta and an electronics engineer from NIT , he brings in rich experience of strategy and building scale. His previous stints include working at corporates like GE, Godrej, Schneider, Johnson, Masco Corp. (USA) and Livpure. In his last assignment, he served as CEO at Livpure Smart Homes and Director Marketing at Livpure.

According to Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, who was recently elected chairman of the ISA, as we transition rapidly into the new normal it is imperative for us to create a stronger value proposition for the industry as a whole. “Our primary goal is to make the ISA future-ready so we can provide adequate support to our members and the fraternity. Sushil Matey will play an instrumental role in realising our vision and accelerating the pace of change. We also look forward to working closely with the WFA and creating a global benchmark in the industry,” he added further.

“I’m honoured to have been entrusted with this position and look forward to working closely with all stakeholders and partners. The world around us is evolving rapidly on multiple fronts and it is vital for us to stay ahead of the change so we can provide support and create value in the industry,” Sushil Matey, CEO, ISA, added.

