The Indian Express Group appoints Shyamal Majumdar as the editor of The Financial Express

The appointment came into effect on February 15, 2022

The Financial Express, launched in 1961, is India's first business daily and remains one of India’s largest business newspaper and news portal.
The Indian Express Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Shyamal Majumdar as the editor of The Financial Express. The appointment came into effect on February 15, 2022. 

Majumdar has been associated with financial journalism and has spent more than three decades being a sharp and non partisan observer of the Indian economy. Of that time, several years were spent at The Indian Express Group. Majumdar was previously associated with Business Standard and retired from the organisation as editor in October 2021. 

“Today, he joins back at a very interesting period for the Indian economy when it is delicately poised, at an intersection of domestic politics and global tensions. At such a time, his incisive intellect will be a great asset to the readers,” the company said in an official statement. 

The Indian Express Group is one of India’s largest digital news groups reaching over 200 million users per month. The group operates The Indian Express, The Financial Express, Loksatta, Jansatta, Lokprabha, ieMalayalam, ieBagla and ieTamil.

