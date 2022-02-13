The importance of ‘consumer connect’ in edtech marketing and communications

The marketing strategies and trends followed by edtech companies should be positive

By Anil Nagar

In the past few years, there have been significant improvements in the digitalisation of education. From the introduction of online classes and assignments to problem-solving sessions through video conferencing, the overall role of technology has been enhanced consistently. However, ever since the pandemic has stuck, the EdTech industry (on the whole) has not put a foot wrong. The sector had facilitated learning and education at a crucial juncture when colleges and schools were forced to shut down indefinitely. Besides this, the edtech companies have underlined the shortcomings in the conventional education system and have effectively come up with solutions such as personalised learning and enabling lectures/classes on a 24*7 basis.

Since the sector is on a roll, it is crucial for the thousands of decision-makers engaged in marketing and communications of such enterprises to ensure that the message is passed effectively to the target consumers. The marketing strategy should not be designed so that digital education should come out as a makeshift arrangement in the absence of conventional education. Rather, the effort of marketing campaigns should be to achieve a ‘consumer connect’ so that the EdTech enterprises can communicate their message loud and clear to the target audience.

Taking advantage of any opportunity to disseminate positive news about the sector and its offerings

The EdTech companies should understand that the end consumer must understand the difference the offerings make in imparting high-quality education. The sector’s objective and the vision and mission of an individual enterprise should be forwarded so that consumers know exactly what EdTech stands for. Teaching is considered a noble profession, and the EdTech companies’ message should be clear enough that they are carrying forward the legacy of the education sector. The platform can be digital, but the objective is the same.

Social Media and its importance in connecting with the target consumers

YouTube has been one of the most important ways through which EdTech companies have showcased their offerings and services to the target consumers. However, the inclusion of other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter would also be crucial. It would be important to ensure that the consumers have updates about the platform’s courses, lessons, subjects, teachers, and upcoming content. Further, social media can also be used as a source for CRM (Customer Relationship Management) as users often prefer messaging through social media rather than connecting through formal channels with a business.

Understanding the role of AI in connecting with consumers

Customer satisfaction and issues related to service could be recorded and provided through AI-powered mechanisms before the decision-makers. AI is the next big thing in computing and technology and there is no way Edtech companies can miss out on utilising the technique for brand building and attaining promotional goals. AI is ubiquitous, from assisting in collecting relevant consumer data to its analysis, from assisting in creating content pertinent to enabling marketers to target the right audience with the right tool.

Underlining the limitations of traditional education systems in marketing campaigns

Edtech marketing can also undertake how it helps fill the gaps of the traditional education system. For instance, Edtech ensures lesser evaluation time, 24*7 availability, and a considerable knowledge base. The focus and interaction between students and teachers are better, and there are personalised coaching sessions, something which was largely missing in conventional teaching methods. Online education methods utilised by edtech companies help cover all the shortcomings, and hence this could be a significant way of forwarding the message to the public at large.

Focussing on CRM to enhance consumer-connection

CRM as a marketing tool and linking it with social media has been discussed. However, EdTech enterprises will need to ensure that CRM quality is top-notch in order to ensure that a long-term connection with the consumers could be made. EdTech relies on integrated marketing automation solutions to develop individualised student journeys. CRM software is also being used for student inquiry management, customer service, enrolment automation, and call-centre management. Furthermore, cloud-based CRM solutions have had a greater adoption rate than their on-premise counterparts since the last decade.

Summing up

To sum up, the marketing strategies and trends followed by edtech companies should be positive and ensure that the feature of ‘consumer connect’ should be incorporated. The companies need to forward the real message which the industry stands for, which is facilitating education and knowledge for all.

(The author is CEO, Adda247. Views expressed are personal.)

