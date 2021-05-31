The IBF appoints Justice (retd.) Vikramjit Sen as the chairman of Digital Media Content Regulatory Council

The self-regulatory body is formed as per the mandate of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has appointed Justice (Retd.) Vikramjit Sen as the Chairman, along with six other eminent industry members for the newly formed Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC). The apex body of broadcasters and OTT operators which is soon going to be renamed as Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has also brought on board Nikkhil Advani, Deepak Dhar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Tigmanshu Dhulia. The other two members from the OCCPs include Ashok Nambisan, General Counsel, Sony Pictures Pvt. Ltd, and Mihir Rale, chief regional counsel, Star and Disney India. The council constitutes prominent personalities from the media and entertainment industry and online curated content providers (OCCPs), with experience in IPR, programming and content creation.

“I look forward to working with the council whose mandate is to ensure freedom of expression of the Indian creative industry as well as help the discerning audience of the OTT platforms to have unhindered access to world-class and differentiated content. This is a historical and win-win moment for all the stakeholders i.e. the media and entertainment industry, the policymakers and the subscribers of the OTT platforms,” K Madhavan, president, IBF, said.

The self-regulatory body is formed as per the mandate of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with active consultation amongst the creative industry fraternity is expected to create a credible, robust and practical code for content, with an inclusive and fair governance structure under the experienced chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Vikramjit Sen.

IBF is being renamed as IBDF, as it expands its purview to cover digital platforms to bring all digital (OTT) players under one roof. This industry-led self-regulatory body called digital media content regulatory council (DMCRC) for digital OTT platforms is a second-tier mechanism at the appellate level, similar to broadcast content complaint council (BCCC).

