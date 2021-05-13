The IAA urges advertisers and agencies to show empathy during the covid-19 crisis

The association has launched a campaign, imploring the industry to 'take a breather' during the unprecedented crisis.

With the pandemic wrecking havoc across the country, the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is appealing to all segments of the industry to take a deep breath in this hour of crisis with their latest campaign #TheWorldNeedsABreather. Through this campaign, IAA aims to remind people to adopt empathy and understanding during this hour of crisis. According to Megha Tata, IAA India president and managing director – South Asia Discovery Communications India, extraordinary times need extraordinary responses. “Corporates have responded with alacrity and fortitude to the call of the nation. Money and material is being raised to help those in need. Communication is being used, and will be used, to strike a chord of positivity,” she added.

The campaign was created by the Madison BMB team of Rohan Joseph CD Copy, Vallabh Yeolekar CD Art, Raj Nair, CEO and CCO. Highlighting the thought behind the campaign, Raj Nair, CEO and chief creative officer, Madison BMB said that this an appeal to all stakeholders in the industry to deal with one another with a degree of sensitivity, understanding, empathy and kindness.

“For three years now IAA through a well-managed campaign has been urging industry leaders to save lives by adopting flexi-timings. It evoked a very positive response. This time the challenges are different. We need to rebuild lives and livelihoods irrespective of where you work from or whether you belong to a local or global organisation. Our industry members at every level of the corporate ladder are facing unique challenges. And we believe this is the time to introspect, look within, and dip into the reserves of goodness that exist in all of us and create strong foundations for long term renewal,” Nandini Dias, chairperson IAA Leadership Awards Committee, stated.

