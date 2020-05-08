The Hindu and Ogilvy urge people to #KeepTheHabit

The campaign has been released across India through the print editions of The Hindu, as well as published on their social media pages along with a radio campaign

As the lockdown has changed the daily schedules of the entire nation, The Hindu has released a campaign #KeepTheHabit to highlight the positive changes in people’s behaviour and habits during this time. The campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy was released across India through the print editions of The Hindu, as well as published on their social media pages along with a radio campaign that follows.

The first visual of this campaign highlights a simple fact that a microscopic organism is all it took for us to be more human. The campaign then showcases different instances of how we have changed – from calling aged parents more often to enquiring about our house help’s wellbeing. We have also started recognising and respecting the immense role played by frontline healthcare workers, people in uniforms, and even delivery agents. “We have, by all means, become more human. This pandemic has changed us, for, we have developed new habits. If these are not the habits worth keeping, then what are?” the campaign says.

According to Mahesh Gharat, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India-South, crisis brings people closer and therefore they are able to view the world very differently. “The change in their outlook towards fellow humans is most certainly the positive change that has emerged in this crisis. We decided to acknowledge these instances and publish them through a campaign, as a means of reassuring the world that, despite all our troubles, tomorrow could be a happier place,” he added. The campaign has also invited readers to share their ‘new habits’ that have made them happier in the last few days, which will later be featured in their newspaper.

