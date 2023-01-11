The Hershey Company appoints Herjit Bhalla as VP, Canada

The Hershey Company has announced the appointment of Herjit Bhalla as the vice president (VP), Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) regions. He reports to Rohit Grover, president (international), The Hershey Company. According to the company, Bhalla will play a significant role in powering Hershey Canada’s growth strategy, utilising his credentials as a business and people leader.

Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to the current leadership of AMEA speaks of the confidence the company has in his ability to lead its ambitions in these critical markets, Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said. “He will serve the people and the company with experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains,” he added.

Previously, Bhalla led Hershey India where he doubled the India business, centred around innovation, go-to-market transformation, automation, and profitability – while building a strong focus on consumers, customers, and people, the company claimed. For the company, his focus on talent, culture and capability building resulted in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) and India becoming talent training grounds for the larger Hershey organisation, it claimed.

Also Read Ajit Varghese named head of network advertising sales at Disney Star

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook