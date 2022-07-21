The Healthy Company raises an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A round

Health and wellness platform The Healthy Company has raised an undisclosed amount in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be utilised for marketing, research & development, and channel expansion, the company said in a statement.

According to Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, healthy choices are now a way of life, and it cuts across age segments. “THC’s offerings have helped consumers to enjoy being on diet and achieve their weight loss and fitness goals. We understand this segment quite well and can provide insights to the team on scaling their business. The organic synergy between IPV and THC has led to closing this round with the company,” he added.

The Healthy Company offers products (green teas, granola bars, muesli, plant-based proteins, among others) and services (personalised nutritionist consultation through EVA application), to cater for the customer wellness journey and claims to have shipped close to over two million superfoods. The products are currently sold through the THC portal and other marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa. In addition to expanding its customer base via tier 2 and tier 3 focused marketplaces, it plans to expand its offline presence via collaborations with gyms, wellness clinics, and health centers, the company said.

“We are on a mission to shift the way you perceive health, and our ammunition is powerful superfoods. We have ensured these products are delicious, so eating right does not feel like a chore. They are designed to deliver happiness – in composition, in taste, and of course, through results,” Devansh Jain, co-founder, The Healthy Company, stated.

The company, in an official statement, highlighted that the weight loss and weight management diet market size were valued at $192.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $295.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027. The Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.6% during this period. “With at least 20% of the Indians facing one or the other lifestyle disorder, there is a need for focused wellness products,” it stated.

