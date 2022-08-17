The Health Factory raises Rs 2 crore in seed funding round

Mumbai-based The Health Factory has raised Rs two crore in seed round funding from Venture Garage, Vikas Nahar — founder, Happilo and other marquee angels. “At The Health Factory, we have been working hard towards producing everyday consumer products that don’t need changes in habits, but are extremely nutrient heavy, tasty, and good for you. With this seed funding round, we see the investors’ confidence in us and their belief in our aim as well,” Vinay Maheshwari, founder, The Health Factory, said.

The company plans to use the funds raised to scale and streamline its operations and manufacturing process, better its IT infrastructure, build out a talented team and ramp up the marketing efforts. “The company has demonstrated excellent market fit and aligns perfectly with my vision and mission. What distinguishes them from other manufacturers is their focus on producing a high-quality, daily product giving them great opportunities to become a mass brand,” Vikas Nahar, founder, Happilo, stated.

Launched by Vinay Maheshwari, The Health Factory is a holistic food and beverages (F&B) brand that claims to combine nutrition, taste, science, in all its products. Today, The Health Factory claims to produce a delicious range, including India’s first protein bread available in whole wheat, multi-protein, and multi-protein Lite variants as well as zero maida bread.

Maheshwari gained global exposure working across natural resources and pharma industries from a young age and understood the business know-how deeply. The products are available on Swiggy, Instamart and Big Basket, as well as modern and general trade stores such as Nature’s basket across Mumbai and some parts of Pune as of now.

“Indian millennial consumers are actively making healthy food choices daily, and THF is providing exactly that by substituting high nutritional bread for our regular bread without sacrificing taste. This is a fantastic way to eat healthy bread without changing your eating habits or disrupting your lifestyle,” Vivek Kumar, CEO, Venture Garage, added.

