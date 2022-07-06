The Good Glamm Group announces international division

Content-creator-commerce beauty and personal care conglomerate The Good Glamm Group, has announced its international division and unveiled its overall group structure. Led by Group founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi, group co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the structure consolidates Good Glamm Group companies into independent brands, media and creator divisions – Good Brands Co. led by Sukhleen Aneja; Good Media Co. led by Priyanka Gill and Good Creator Co. led by Sachin Bhatia along with the international business division maximising revenue potential for all beauty and personal care brands in the group.

The international division is being led by FMCG industry veteran Asad Raza Khan who has been appointed global commercial officer, the Good Glamm Group. “We have Khan on board as we provide a common global sales and distribution platform for all the brands in our Group, a part of our efforts to create a consolidated group structure which allows not just for structural and cost efficiencies but also significant revenue synergy opportunities. With most of the Series D fundraising capital still in the bank, we have set ourselves an ambitious revenue run rate target of $400 million by March 2023 for the current organic business with a clear mandate to be profitable,” Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group, said.

Khan has over 17 years of experience at Procter & Gamble with stints in London, Geneva, Dubai and South Asia. In his last role, he led and built Art of Shaving’s global business and operations outside of the USA. The Good Glamm Group has earmarked Rs 100 crore investment for international expansion. Over the next three months, various brands of the Group will launch in international markets with top retailers both online and offline.

“The international division gives Good Brands Co. an opportunity for global growth leveraging the group’s content-creator-commerce moat as well as the central infrastructure for strong offline and online growth. We aspire to build our brands across offline channels, e-marketplaces, and DTC via leveraging the growth and digital marketing capabilities of the group already in place,” Khan stated.

With this announcement, the Good Glamm Group also confirms that it is in the last stage for the acquisition of social commerce company Bulbul, founded by Sachin Bhatia. Core-functionality of Bulbul will be added to the Good Creator Co. technology and product stack and the Bulbul brand will be sunsetted. Bhatia is joining the Good Glamm Group as the CEO of Good Creator Co.

