The Glitch steps up to produce IAA’s elder care campaign pro bono

With coronavirus pandemic impacting the lives of millions of people across the world, particularly the senior citizens who are the most vulnerable, The Glitch has stepped up to produce a film to support the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter’s initiative of raising awareness on the importance of helping elders who are most at risk during the lockdown.

According to Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch, senior citizens are among the most affected during the lockdown. “At the Glitch, we have a ready set-up to produce all forms of content at the homes of our production and video teams’ homes that will help us support IAA in putting out this important message. In these unprecedented times we all need to come together and help,” she added.

Furthermore, the initiative has also garnered much support from the media and entertainment industry. “We are proud that our creative community and media friends always rise to the occasion and help promote good causes. This classic example of a film made working from home (in about four days) is being backed by almost all TV channels like Zee, Sony, Discovery, Network 18, Republic, to name a few. Another example to show that communication is a force for good. The Rotary District will help amplify the campaign on social media through its network of 103 Clubs in the region,” Ramesh Narayan, immediate past president and area director, APAC IAA, stated.

Over the last 75 years, The International Advertising Association is a globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and media houses. The IAA comprises corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world.

