The Glitch joins VMLY&R’s global network

The Glitch senior leaders, including Pooja Jauhari, Rohit Raj, and Varun Duggirala will now report into Tripti Lochan, co-CEO of VMLY&R Asia

The Glitch, an independent creative agency, has joined forces with global experience agency VMLY&R. The new entity taps on the strengths of both WPP agencies, creating a stronger expanded offering through the best of technology and creative expertise.

The Glitch and VMLY&R India will continue to operate distinct brands and organisational structures while working together. This will allow clients to experience their combined proposition of marketing talent, capabilities, and experience, while maintaining the simplicity of their current communication cadence with each agency.

The integration will see The Glitch become a part of the nearly $1 billion global VMLY&R network. The Glitch senior leaders, including CEO Pooja Jauhari, co-founder and chief creative officer, Rohit Raj, and co-founder and content chief, Varun Duggirala will now report into Tripti Lochan, co-CEO of VMLY&R Asia. In addition, the Glitch leadership team along with VMLY&R India CEO Anil Nair, will form an India leadership council to manage strategic decisions for both companies. The council will be headed by Anil Nair.

“WPP’s aim is to provide clients with a simplified and integrated offer to help them grow their businesses holistically. The Glitch over the past ten years has grown to become a digital and content powerhouse, and when combined with VMLY&R’s capabilities in digital transformation and customer experience, can help clients make an impact in their transformation journeys,” CVL Srinivas, country manager, India, WPP, said.

According to Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch, the company aims to explore its complementary capability sets for the benefit of its clients’ businesses. “With this union, we believe we are in the best position to help our clients be more agile, sharper and ready for whatever the future may bring,” she added.

For Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R India, this union spells great news for clients looking at building digital-first brands. “In addition to cutting edge solutions such as customer experience (CX), commerce , technology, innovation, AI/ML, data, media innovations and good old culture impacting creativity, we will now be able to add new weaponry to our arsenal, including powerful capabilities in brand experience, new-age content, youth marketing, connections thinking, brand publishing, and live creativity amongst others. This will help our clients future-proof their businesses and succeed in the new paradigm,” he stated further.

Read Also: Martech startup ‘Wondrlab’ to help clients win in the new marketing landscape

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook