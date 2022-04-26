The G Story bags Earth Rhythm as a client

The G Story has bagged Earth Rhythm as a client for its upcoming launches. Earth Rhythm is a skin and personal care brand that aims to invest in independent clinical trials and research. As a part of the collaboration, The G Story will handle Earth Rhythm’s new launches including creative conceptualisation, virtual content, styling, photography and design of the products.

For Harini Sivakumar, founder and CEO, Earth Rhythm, the company started as an answer to a personal struggle to find safe, non-toxic and clinically effective skincare products. “We want to stitch an equally meaningful narrative on our social platforms. And The G Story matches our vision as its work speaks for itself and we are looking forward to having it onboard for our upcoming projects. Together, we’ll aim to increase and better our consumer engagement,” she stated.

Earth Rhythm is a brand that stands for its dermatology and science-backed skincare formulas, and efforts at inclusion and sustainability, Gayatri Jhaveri Patel, founder and CEO, The G Story said. “At the company, our aim has always been to work with brands that challenge the status quo and we look forward to having Earth Rhythm as a client and help the company take its story to the next level with our creative, media and tech capabilities,” she added.

The G Story is a creative and technology-based digital creative agency headed by Gayatri Jhaveri Patel. The agency offerings include content creation, social media planning, creative conceptualisation and styling, professional videography and photography, high end editing, among others. The company’s portfolio includes clients such as Nykaa, Hindustan Unilever (Lakme, Dove, Ponds, Axe, Tresemme), Estée Lauder, Clinique, Smashbox, Dot & Key, Anita Dongre, Fizzy Goblet, Parcos, Kay Beauty, Le 15 Patisserie and over 60 more brands.

