The Fuel Delivery launches its brand mascot ‘Diesel Dude’

The start-up is targeting to expand in key cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jammu, Lucknow, Pune, Chandigarh, among others, within the next 12 months

App-based door-to-door fuel delivery start-up, The Fuel Delivery, has launched its brand mascot. The mascot, named Diesel Dude, represents an expert, who is friendly, knowledgeable, supportive and engaging, the company said in a statement. “It is the go-to-person for 24×7 doorstep delivery of fuel,” it added.

Diesel Dude will debut as a chatbot and call-support on the company website as well as in the ‘FAQ’ section, along with ‘Did you Know’ and ‘Facts and Myths’ series on social media. It will reply to customers’ queries on fuel procurement and resolve their challenges related to fuel procurement, highlighted through social media and blogs, in real-time. “As the name suggests, Diesel Dude is a go-getter, friendly, lively and entertaining solution that resonates with our brand philosophy of delivering quality products anytime, anywhere with utmost ease and safety. Diesel Dude is our endeavour to move a step ahead in customer service and stay connected with them in real-time as we try to scale up our presence across India,” Rakshit Mathur, founder and CEO, The Fuel Delivery, said. As per the company, the mascot represents the following aspects of the brand’s vision and core philosophy– total convenience, quality fuel, no fuel theft, safety and total costs of ownership.

The development comes amid The Fuel Delivery expanding its presence across India. The start-up is targeting to expand in key cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jammu, Lucknow, Pune, Chandigarh, among others, within the next 12 months.

Founded in 2020, The Fuel Delivery is presently operational in Delhi NCR and launched its Mumbai operations as well in 2021. The Fuel Delivery’s services are available through an on-demand app based on a pre-set delivery timing as well as express delivery, and location preference. The company had also announced the signing of an ‘All India Business Agreement’ with state-owned oil major Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The service level agreement allows The Fuel Delivery to offer doorstep delivery of diesel anywhere in India.

