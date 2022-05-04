The Fair Trust to raise funds of $2 million via a private seed round

Blockchain platform The Fair Trust (TFT) has announced the presale of its TFT tokens through a private seed round which will be open for private investors and early TFT community members till the end of May 2022. The company aims to raise $2 million from this round.

As per the company, the fresh funds will be diverted towards building a treasury backed community to fund blockchain projects spanning across various sectors including banking, artist launchpad, real estate, digital marketplace, gaming, among others. These projects will be used to provide returns to stakeholders in the form of rewards for funding TFT and The Fair Loan.

The launch of presale through a private seed round is crucial for every startup as it helps to bootstrap the vision of the founding team and make it a reality, Micky P, co-founder and CTO, The Fair Trust, said. “Decentralised finance (DeFi) is one of the areas within the crypto space which is here to stay. By keeping stakeholders at the center, we are working towards building a financial platform that gives profit back to its stakeholders. With the funds collected through the private seed round, we will be building a community of investors who wish to be a part of blockchain projects and benefit from it,” he added.

Investors who participate in the private seed round will have the choice to either sell some or all of their tokens on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) exchange or stake TFT tokens in the The Fair Investment for earning passive income in the form of daily returns, monthly bonuses, and quarterly dividends. They will also have the option to deposit TFT tokens in The Fair Loan vaults and get Binance USD (BUSD) loan at 50% of the TFT value. Additionally, investors will be able to earn interest on the TFT tokens deposited.

The Fair Trust aims to unveil three projects such as The Fair Game, The Fair Fund and The Fair Studio.