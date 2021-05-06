The Esports Club partners with Streamcoi to grow Its live streaming business

The partnership will enable The Esports Club to automate streamer branding management and monetise live streaming more effectively for their partners.

The Esports Club has partnered with streamer management platform Streamcoi to revolutionise the way brands leverage streaming, content creators and esports. The partnership will enable The Esports Club to automate streamer branding management and monetise live streaming more effectively for their partners.

According to Ishaan Arya, co-founder, The Esports Club, consulting and marketing services is a major vertical them. “We specialise in creating long term partnerships that are in the interest of both, our brand partners and of course the content creators. We work only with a hand picked roster of streamers to ensure we can drive the most value to our partners and we’re always looking at creating exciting new campaigns. The partnership with Streamcoi helps ensure we can continue to innovate and drive unparalleled value to partners throughout 2021, ” he added.

This is a first of its kind partnership in India that will help The Esports Club to monetise and grow its live streaming partnerships thanks to the revolutionary technology from Streamcoi. This partnership comes along with multiple value added services through which the audience will be able to see brand and product messaging in unique ways on daily livestreams ensuring visibility and CTR for partner campaigns.

“Promoting brands in esports and gaming is becoming one of the most effective ways to reach young audiences worldwide. Top managers, like members of The Esports Club, offer campaigns across dozens of influencers at the same time. However, this would be hardly implemented without automatisation of content, data and streamer management,” Jakub Janaszek, brand manager, Streamcoi, said.

The Esports Club’s network consists of nearly 20 streamers – both professional players who stream during breaks from official matches, and content creators focused on live streaming. The Esports Club helps connect brands with the right streamers and content creators to help amplify their brand visibility.

