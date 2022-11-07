The ERA Coalition launches WOMAN Corp, featuring actor Gabriella Pizzolo

The ERA Coalition has announced the launch of the fully incorporated WOMAN Corp which was founded to raise awareness about the fact that the American government protects, and continues to expand, the rights of corporations while the rights of women are stripped away, the company said in a statement. WOMAN Corp was developed by creative agency Ogilvy with additional support from BCW and GroupM.

The Supreme Court has expanded rights for corporations while taking away fundamental rights for women and people who can become pregnant, Zakiya Thomas, CEO and president, ERA Coalition, said. “At the same time, our politics are so polarised that members of Congress refuse to acknowledge that women are equal to men and should have equal protections under the law. We need our government to stop playing politics with our rights and do better,” Thomas added.

According to the company, the campaign features actor Gabriella Pizzolo to launch this new company. Moreover, the company claims that people are invited to join the staff of WOMAN Corp on LinkedIn by adding it to their work experience. In addition to Pizzolo, its board of directors include Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, trial lawyer Benjamin Crump, author Ilyasah Shabazz, lawyer and Virginia State Senate candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Ogilvy’s Global CEO Devika Bulchandani, Kimberly Peeler-Allen of the Center for American Women and Politics, Mona Sinha of Equality Now. Additional Board announcements will be made in the coming weeks, the company highlighted.

2022 has seen the undoing of years of progress that women have marched, protested, and fought for, Lisa Bright, chief creative officer, Ogilvy California, and global chief creative officer, Ogilvy PR, stated. “We wanted to blast a spotlight on the absurdity that while our U.S. government consistently defends the idea that corporations are ‘persons’ – extending more and more rights to them – the rights and protections granted to women are going in the absolute opposite direction,” she added.

