The Derma Co. appoints Parineeti Chopra as brand ambassador

Chopra to encourage consumers to embrace their #FilterFree skin

Skincare brand The Derma Co. has appointed Parineeti Chopra as the brand ambassador of the company. ”The Derma Co. has a philosophy of living life without filters and believes in treating skin concerns from within to reveal true-beautiful-selves. Chopra joins hands with the brand to propagate the message to the youth and encourages them to embrace their #FilterFree skin. With this philosophy, the brand launches its first-ever digital film, featuring Parineeti, that goes live today,” the company said in a statement.

“When I got to know about the concept of The Derma Co. I loved the idea of how they are tackling skin concerns from within and embracing one’s #FilterFree skin. I am glad that I could partner with the brand on this journey to make people feel more comfortable and confident in their own skin,” Chopra, said.

“Chopra has always been looked up for being the differentiator. She is dynamic, young, strong-minded, and genuine, making her seamlessly fit into the brand ideology of #FilterFree self. She is the perfect expression of someone who is constantly evolving along with her skincare needs. We are confident that she will be able to advocate the brand philosophy of urging people to stop hiding skin concerns behind make-up and healing them from within. We are delighted to have her as a part of our growing family and confident that she will inspire millennial consumers to go #FilterFree with The Derma Co.,” Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. added.

Founded in 2020 by Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh, The Derma Co. began as a direct-to-consumer brand, which intends to redefine the Indian skincare market with professional solutions that help millennials embrace their original skin and hair. With over 30 specialised products, The Derma Co. is available on its own website, Amazon, Nykaa and Flipkart.

