The Content Traction & Evolution : A Tech-Integrated Advertising Sector

Technology is a key component in our business lives – from the boom of omnichannel on the internet and the algorithmically evolving social media networks – the advertising industry is going through enormous changes as upend consumer habits and where and how marketers reach people.

Marketing meets tech: the content video popularity

Accustomed to consuming video content over a uni-dimensional image or traditional billboards, video advertising is becoming exponentially widespread and is gaining immense traction among consumers, on a global scale. With the freedom to create and reinvent, people are establishing their own media connections and are expressing their creativity in fresh, innovative ways. Having heralded an era, the new-age digitalisation of the advertising industry is accessible in a ‘click-of-a-button world – be it state-of-the-art performant smartphones, tablets, or notebooks giving creators a window of opportunity to establish real-time connections with their audience.

The adtech upswing: rise of some, demise of others

With digitalisation having taken over even on our mobiles, channels such as print media and radio are lowering their engagement traction in their target audience and overall reach, exploring a think-outside-the-box approach and charting new trajectories to keep them from disappearing. Even TV is not the king anymore in some parts of the world, where digital investments dominate the top spot.

The ‘humane’ touch:

With newer technologies and digital evolutions, a personal touch to viewing content online or conveying via an advertisement campaign seems amiss – from established clients enabling bots for efficient rendering of their product services to new-age consumers who prefer a click-of-a-button to consume content. Buzzing across the digital space, behavioural profiling enables firms to garner user reach with specific messages – location-based, interests, historical records and demographic intricacies. Moreover, in the classic advertising model, while firms used to place ads with media that catered to their target audience, advertisers in the millennial age inculcate specific tools and data to target precisely the people they want to reach.

Seeking a piece of the ‘programmatic’ pie:

Looking beyond the “spray and pray” methodology of digital advertising, based on a less targeted approach and visible impressions of engagement, advertisers and intermediaries can now bid for digital ads on electronic mediums and redirect the ad message to specific consumers seamlessly. Using the detailed insight from brands around the target audience specificities, programmatic media buying establishes the company to tailor a specific message and creative to the right person, at the right time in the right context – deliver far more precision and personalisation of messaging and media, resulting in greater efficiently targeted campaigns.

Ultimately, with the advertising technology revenue is set to grow over 300% by 2025 up from $30 billion in 2015 to $100 billion by 2020, according to Technology Business Research, access to consumer information that is feasible to source over the Internet, and more sophisticated technology, companies are customising their ads toward specific audiences, and even zapping ads to cell phones and Palm pilots – hence, the marketing technology spend will be on the perpetual rise for the years to come.

