The Beauty Co. signs Sejal Kumar as their brand ambassador

Skincare and grooming brand The Beauty Co. has announced Indian YouTuber and social media influencer, Sejal Kumar as their brand ambassador. Kumar’s association will play a key role in bringing out the brand’s message strongly about democratising beauty and increasing ingredient awareness, the company said in a statement.

Sejal Kumar is an Indian content creator and digital influencer with a following of over two million across social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. In her role as the brand ambassador, Kumar will help strengthen the bond with The Beauty Co.’s existing customers as well as attract a new set of new age digital-savvy on the go customers across the country. Her two million plus followers across social media platforms will help amplify focus on ingredient awareness, the various benefits of using these ingredients as well as highlight The Beauty Co.’s vision of carefully creating products made from natural ingredients.

Sejal Kumar will add great value to The Beauty Co. and we’re happy to have her on board as our brand ambassador, Suraj Vazirani, founder and CEO said. “With her massive social media appeal, we are confident to reach every segment of the population with our message of democratising beauty and increasing ingredient awareness in a strong manner,” he added further on the association.

“Beauty is not only what we see, it’s also about what we feel. Everyone should step out in confidence, radiance, and glow, and The Beauty Co. has been at the forefront in promoting the same. Self-love has always been my numero uno and thus The Beauty Co. is the perfect brand to be associated with,” Kumar said.

