The Beauty Co. hands over its social media duties to Filter Coffee Co.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Filter Coffee Co., a full-service digital agency, has bagged the social media mandate of The Beauty Co., a premium product label of grooming products. As part of the mandate, the agency will be handling the brands social media management, creative photography, ad creative management, influencer and celebrity management for their entire range of products. The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.

The Beauty Co. is an established skincare label, having a vast portfolio of products within four main categories – hair, body, skin, and oral with products like shampoos, essential oils, coffee scrubs, masks and teeth whitening powders among others. “We are delighted to partner with Filter Coffee Co. for building our social media presence. They have done some interesting work and their ideas fitted perfectly well with our product ideologies. We look forward to our association with them,” Suraj Raj Vazirani, founder, The Beauty Co. said on the association.

“We are glad to add yet another skincare brand in our roster. The Beauty Co. has some great products made of natural ingredients and we look forward to offering them some interesting solutions to enhance their social media presence,” Anuja Deora Sanctis, founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. stated.

Filter Coffee Co. (FCC) is a full-service digital agency with core expertise in social media (paid and organic), content production (art, copy, photoshoots, videos and rich media), influencer marketing (macro, micro). In the last six years, they have driven digital and integrated communication for some of the brands that include – L’Oreal, Starbucks, Nature’s Basket, Forest Essentials, Estee Lauder, ForeverMark, Protinex By Danone, among others.

Read Also: Social Beat awarded the digital mandate of ART Fertility Clinics

Read Also: Dangal Games to double its marketing spends in FY22 to Rs 32 crore

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook