The Ayurveda Company launches Kumkumadi range with Rubina Dilaik as the face of the brand

Ayurvedic D2C brand The Ayurveda Company (T.A.C) has launched a range of facial products Kumkumadi, with actor Rubina Dilaik. Through the association, the company aims to build awareness around Ayurvedic recipes and a strong connection with its digital audience.

Kumkumadi is a staple when it comes to youthful skin, and T.A.C has successfully formulated it and other key ingredients in multiple formats and products to meet the diverse needs of our consumer’s skin, Shreedha Singh, co-founder, T.A.C., said. “With Rubina Dilaik, known for her natural beauty and belief in ayurveda and yoga, we intend to take our message on healing and popularising ayurveda as a way of life among the masses,” Singh stated.

In a campaign video uploaded by Rubina Dilaik and brand on various social media platforms, the actor apprises her fans about the benefits of Kumkumadi products and why they should embrace ayurveda. The Ayurveda Company, along with Dilaik, will also run various campaigns highlighting the range of Kumkumadi products on all its social and digital platforms. The campaign is conceptualised by T.A.C.

“As an avid follower of ayurveda and natural skincare, this is an opportunity for me to popularise Kumkumadi. People will wilfully embrace the T.A.C Kumkumadi products and better understand the impact of Ayurveda as a way of life,” Dilaik added.

T.A.C’s Kumkumadi portfolio includes seven skincare products – pure face oil, face wash and face scrub with 24K gold dust, SPF 50 gel sunscreen, night gel, day cream, and aloe vera gel. Additionally, T.A.C has made a revamp with its packaging, coming up with white and gold.

