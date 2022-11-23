The Ayurveda Co. finds first investor in series A funding

The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C) has launched its series A funding round with Kajal Aggarwal as the first investor in this round. Earlier, the company’s seed round was led by Azim Premji’s Wipro Consumer Care Ventures and HNIs. According to the company, T.A.C is now raising Series A of $15 million starting with Kajal’s investment, making her a long-term partner in T.A.C’s growth journey, it claimed.

Partnerships and relationships are important, and Kajal reciprocates this value system as an individual, Shreedha Singh, co-founder and CEO, T.A.C, said. “It’s time to introduce the coming generations to the life-changing habits & benefits that Ayurveda imparts, both for their enhanced quality of life & to take this powerful traditional system to every household in India, and globally,” Singh added.

According to the company, its e-commerce gets strong traction of sales through the Ayurvedic consultation-based purchase on the website and over 30 marketplaces like Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart, First Cry, BlinkIt, among others, it claimed.

This is the first investment we’ve made in the start-up ecosystem and it is promising, entrepreneur and investor, Gautam Kitchlu, said. “The growth trajectory of T.A.C will be multi-fold and will disrupt the consumer goods market to become a leader of Ayurveda in the next 3-5 years,” he added.

