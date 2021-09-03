The Advertising Club elects Partha Sinha as president

Partho Dasgupta will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.

The Advertising Club on Friday announced the managing committee for the current fiscal, at its 67th annual general meeting. Partha Sinha, president – response Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., has been elected to lead the body.

“We have a very powerful management team this year and we want to do some meaningful engagement with the advertising, media and marketing community. Last 16 months have been really difficult for the fraternity and we would like to ensure that we work closely with everyone to get some of the mojo back. Our primary focus will remain excellence. We will celebrate excellence, train people to create excellence and create forums where people can exchange thoughts and ideas around excellence,” Sinha stated.

The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2021-2022 are Partha Sinha, president; Rana Barua, vice president, Shashi Sinha, secretary; Mitrajit Bhattacharya, joint secretary; Bhaskar Das, treasurer. The managing committee members are Punitha Arumugam, Vikram Sakhuja, Ajay Kakar, Debabrata Mukherjee, Rahul Johri, Aditya Swamy and Pradeep Dwivedi.

In addition, the list of co-opted industry professionals includes Raj Nayak, Sonia Huria, Sidharth Rao. The list of leaders that will continue to bring value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments are Avinash Pant, Kartik Sharma, Ajay Chandwani, Sapangeet Rajwant, Namrata Tata, Rathi Gangappa, Sabbas Joseph, Sanjay Adesara, Vikas Khanchandani, Malcolm Raphael.

Meanwhile, Partho Dasgupta will continue as a member of the managing committee as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.

Founded in 1954, The Advertising Club is a 67-year-old industry body that provides a platform for professionals from the advertising, marketing, media, research and communication fraternity to gain from each other’s experience. The mission of the Club is to create forums and events to help its members improve their professional competencies, thereby raising the standards of Indian advertising.

Read Also: Thums Up partners with Jasprit Bumrah

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook