The ABBYs 2022 adds five more names for this year’s jury chair

The ABBYs Award Governing Council has named five more industry veterans, Carlton D’Silva, Paresh Chaudhry, Praveen Someshwar, Rajat Ojha, Rekha Nigam, for this year’s jury chair and completed the panel.

After a long stint at Hungama, Carlton D’Silva currently oversees the development of film marketing in House of Awe and brand marketing in Musemakers. Meanwhile, Chaudhary heads Value 360. He was formerly group president and chief brand custodian at RIL. Paresh has judged at the Cannes Lions and Abbys, ET Brand Equity and Sabre Asia. Paresh is the founder president of the Indian Forum of Corporate Communicators (IFCC).

While Praveen Someshwar is the MD and CEO at HT Media Group. Previously, he was with Pepsico heading their North and South East Asia businesses. Whereas, Rajat Ojha has worked at Hungama and currently heads Gamitronics. While, Rekha Nigam has headed language dept in several agencies. She was Programming Head of Sony Entertainment Television, screenplay and dialogue writer for Hindi films such as Parineeta and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

The Advertising Club was incorporated in 1954. It has over 1700 members drawn from media organisations, marketing companies, advertising agencies and allied professional bodies. The Advertising Club’s charter is to help raise the professional standards of the Indian Advertising Industry. The Club attempts to do this through awards, seminars, training workshops and meetings. Some of the major awards of Advertising Club include: Creative and Media ABBY at Goafest, EMVIEs, EFFIEs, MARQUEES and Young Achievers Awards besides having other popular programmes such as D-CODE – digital review, ad review, media review, M.Ad.Quiz, on its annual roller coaster.

